West Brownsville man accused of assaulting boy arraigned on charges including attempted homicide
A West Brownsville man accused of assaulting his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, leaving the boy severely injured, was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges including attempted homicide and placed in Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
