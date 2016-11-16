Light-Up Nights

Light-Up Nights

Nov 16, 2016

The Greater Brownsville Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday season Nov. 25, welcoming Santa and Mrs. Claus at 7:30 p.m. during the 28th annual Light-Up Night.

