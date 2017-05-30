State Prison in Brownfield closing af...

State Prison in Brownfield closing after losing funding in State's budget

BROWNFIELD, TX - The state prison in Brownfield is closing its doors after losing funding in the state budget. Brownfield's city manager says they will lose about $250,000 because of the closure of TDCJ's West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility.

