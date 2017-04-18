Severe Thunderstorm Warning, damaging...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning, damaging hail in Slaton, Brownfield

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Terry County in northwestern Texas. A severe thunderstorm was located near Brownfield, moving southeast at 20 mph.

