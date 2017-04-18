OSU football: Cowboys receive commitm...

OSU football: Cowboys receive commitment from 2018 Texas athlete Jaelyn Nolan

Oklahoma State has landed a 2018 commitment from a small-town high school quarterback whose versatility might be used at several different positions for the Cowboys. Jaelyn Nolan - a 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete from Brownfield, Texas - made his pledge Monday after attending the OSU spring game on Saturday, according to GoPokes.com .

