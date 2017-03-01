Tradition, conservation, efficiency define Hendon farming philosophy

Brent Hendon's commitment to efficient cotton production practices, and a sound conservation program, earned him the 2017 Farm Press/Cotton Foundation High Cotton Award for the Southwest region. Brent Hendon sits between his grandfather, Gene, and his father, Ronnie, all on mismatched chairs lined up in front of a workbench along one side of a spacious, squeaky clean equipment shed in the middle of Welch, Texas.

