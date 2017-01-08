Brownfield police search for 2 people who shot 2 men Saturday night
Right now Brownfield Police are searching for two people who shot two men outside of a home Saturday around 8 p.m. According to Police Chief Tony Serbantez, a man with a gun knocked on the door and Joe Fabila, 22, answered. The two then fought with one another and Fabila was shot.
