Brownfield police search for 2 people...

Brownfield police search for 2 people who shot 2 men Saturday night

Jan 8, 2017 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Right now Brownfield Police are searching for two people who shot two men outside of a home Saturday around 8 p.m. According to Police Chief Tony Serbantez, a man with a gun knocked on the door and Joe Fabila, 22, answered. The two then fought with one another and Fabila was shot.

