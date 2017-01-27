AgTexas Farm Credit's AgYouth of the ...

AgTexas Farm Credit's AgYouth of the Month to award $20,000 in college scholarships

Friday Jan 27

AgTexas Farm Credit Services is honoring area 4-H and FFA high school seniors in its second annual AgYouth of the Month program. The program honors high school seniors that excel in the classroom and as leaders in FFA or 4-H.

