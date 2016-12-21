Brownfield Police investigating murde...

Brownfield Police investigating murder/suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: KSWO

The Brownfield Police Department is currently investigating a murder/suicide, which happened in the 400 block of E. Lake Street Saturday. KCBD talked with Brownfield PD Chief Tony Serbantez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly mcClemore? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Just checking 3
Coach Jamie Humpheries Jul '16 Joe 1
Looking for a friend Jul '16 Anonymous 2
75TH Terry County Rodeo (Jul '08) Jun '16 Dristyn caswell 4
what's up with all the mexicans dating blacks i... (Jun '16) Jun '16 paco 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Concerned.... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Concerned 1
See all Brownfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownfield Forum Now

Brownfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Brownfield, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,113

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC