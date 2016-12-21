Brownfield neighborhood in disbelief after weekend murder, suicide
A Brownfield community is in disbelief after a murder suicide that cost the life of two neighbors Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of E. Lake Street. It happened around 2:00 p.m., when police found 68-year-old Uriel Garza had shot and killed his wife, Veronica, in the backyard of their home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly mcClemore? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Just checking
|3
|Coach Jamie Humpheries
|Jul '16
|Joe
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|2
|75TH Terry County Rodeo (Jul '08)
|Jun '16
|Dristyn caswell
|4
|what's up with all the mexicans dating blacks i... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|paco
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Concerned.... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC