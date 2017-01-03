Brownfield man sentenced to life in prison after repeated sexual abuse of children

A Brownfield man has been sentenced to life in prison without a chance for parole after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of young children. According to Brownfieldonline.com , Terry County Attorney JoShae Furgeson-Worley told the judge Tijerina-Gardner deserved the maximum sentence for what he did to his own grandsons, who accused him of repeatedly raping them for more than a year.

