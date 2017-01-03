Brownfield man sentenced to life in p...

Brownfield man sentenced to life in prison after repeated sexual abuse of children

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A Brownfield man has been sentenced to life in prison without a chance for parole after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of young children. According to Brownfieldonline.com , Terry County Attorney JoShae Furgeson-Worley told the judge Tijerina-Gardner deserved the maximum sentence for what he did to his own grandsons, who accused him of repeatedly raping them for more than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Kimberly mcClemore? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Just checking 3
Coach Jamie Humpheries Jul '16 Joe 1
Looking for a friend (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 2
75TH Terry County Rodeo (Jul '08) Jun '16 Dristyn caswell 4
what's up with all the mexicans dating blacks i... (Jun '16) Jun '16 paco 1
Concerned.... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Concerned 1
See all Brownfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownfield Forum Now

Brownfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brownfield, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,525

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC