Brownfield man sentenced to life in prison after repeated sexual abuse of children
A Brownfield man has been sentenced to life in prison without a chance for parole after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of young children. According to Brownfieldonline.com , Terry County Attorney JoShae Furgeson-Worley told the judge Tijerina-Gardner deserved the maximum sentence for what he did to his own grandsons, who accused him of repeatedly raping them for more than a year.
