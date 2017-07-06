RES Receives Notice to Proceed on Construction of Copenhagen Wind Project
July 6, 2017 Renewable Energy Systems , a leader in the development, engineering, construction, and operations of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects in the Americas, is pleased to announce being awarded the balance of plant construction contract for the Copenhagen Wind Project developed and owned by EDF Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles. The project is located in Jefferson and Lewis Counties in upstate New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 28
|Dad
|1,143
|Witnesses: Hit & Run Driver Intentionally Ran D...
|Jun 26
|diddlydoo
|1
|Former NASCAR driver files wrongful arrest laws...
|Jun 25
|JSYK
|1
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Jun 14
|SRCPT
|64
|Louisville Music Thread
|May '17
|Ranger
|3
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC