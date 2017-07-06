RES Receives Notice to Proceed on Con...

RES Receives Notice to Proceed on Construction of Copenhagen Wind Project

July 6, 2017 Renewable Energy Systems , a leader in the development, engineering, construction, and operations of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects in the Americas, is pleased to announce being awarded the balance of plant construction contract for the Copenhagen Wind Project developed and owned by EDF Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles. The project is located in Jefferson and Lewis Counties in upstate New York.

