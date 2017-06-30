Competency evaluation ordered in Broo...

Competency evaluation ordered in Broomfield murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Fort Morgan Times

A competency evaluation for Broomfield murder suspect Emanuel Doll was ordered Thursday morning by 17th Judicial District Judge Mark Warner. Doll is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 4-year-Jace Emanuel Higginbotham, also of Broomfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 28 Dad 1,143
News Witnesses: Hit & Run Driver Intentionally Ran D... Jun 26 diddlydoo 1
News Former NASCAR driver files wrongful arrest laws... Jun 25 JSYK 1
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Jun 14 SRCPT 64
Louisville Music Thread May '17 Ranger 3
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,567 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC