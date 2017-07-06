Broomfield voters should reject recal...

Broomfield voters should reject recall of Mayor Pro Tem Greg Stokes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Denver Post

We've long held that the use of recall - a vote to oust officials from office early - should be reserved for instances of malfeasance, corruption or wrongdoing . Broomfield Mayor Pro Tem Greg Stokes is accused of nothing of the sort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 28 Dad 1,142
News Witnesses: Hit & Run Driver Intentionally Ran D... Jun 26 diddlydoo 1
News Former NASCAR driver files wrongful arrest laws... Jun 25 JSYK 1
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Jun 14 SRCPT 64
Louisville Music Thread May '17 Ranger 3
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC