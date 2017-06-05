Young Broomfield entrepreneur inks deal with Santa Cruz Organic
Jack Bonneau of Broomfield is partnering with Santa Cruz Organic for his Jack's Stands & Marketplaces summer lemonade. What began as a boy's lemonade stand three years ago has launched an 11-year-old Broomfield entrepreneur onto the national business landscape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
