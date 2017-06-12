Where to watch July 4th fireworks in ...

Where to watch July 4th fireworks in Denver 2017

Why? Because the area will have a plethora of firework displays that will light up the Rocky Mountain sky, and if you're on the hunt for some 4th of July fireworks, here are the five best that you can take in on America's birthday. Broomfield 4th of July July 4 @ 4 pm Carmichael Park -- 650 E. Southern St., Brighton, CO 80601 655-2000 In the suburb of Brighton, this event promises to be non-stop fun for all those in attendance.

