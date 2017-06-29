Viega breaks ground on Broomfield-based U.S. headquarters
A private groundbreaking ceremony was held last week as German-owned Viega, LLC gets closer to moving its U.S. headquarters to Broomfield. The company, with corporate headquarters are in Attendorn, Germany, will move its U.S. headquarters from Wichita, Kansas to Broomfield.
