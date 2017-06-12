T.J. Cole will run for Broomfield mayor this fall
Broomfield attorney T.J. Cole, who has a background in law enforcement and the judiciary, has thrown his hat into the race for Broomfield Mayor. "I am running for mayor because the City and County of Broomfield are at an important crossroad, he said.
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Wed
|SRCPT
|64
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Louisville Music Thread
|May 22
|Ranger
|3
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
