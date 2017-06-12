Signature verification will be added ...

Signature verification will be added to Broomfield recall election

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Broomfield voters will have their signatures verified in the upcoming July 18 recall election of Ward 4 Councilman Greg Stokes. City Council voted 7 to 1 Tuesday to pass an ordinance that would establish the signature verification procedure on the mail ballot election - something that will be enacted statewide in 2018 for all municipal elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Jun 14 SRCPT 64
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Louisville Music Thread May 22 Ranger 3
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb '17 Juliette 516
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,823,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC