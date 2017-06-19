Saturday's Coffee and Conversation to...

Saturday's Coffee and Conversation to feature WWII nurse experience

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

The Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum will host Coffee and Conversation from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum, 12 Garden Center. Shirley Jamiel will present a skit on the personal stories of three World War II nurses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former NASCAR driver files wrongful arrest laws... 9 hr JSYK 1
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Jun 14 SRCPT 64
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Louisville Music Thread May '17 Ranger 3
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb '17 Juliette 516
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,332 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC