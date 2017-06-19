Reminders on firework safety, legalities in Broomfield
The Broomfield Police Department and North Metro Fire Rescue District are working together to address community concerns regarding fireworks safety and the approaching holiday. Personal fireworks are often a family tradition but they can also turn a fun time into a tragic event.
