Pro-Shot Video: Joe Russo's Almost Dead Performs 'One More...

Friday Jun 23

Earlier this year, Grateful Dead tribute act Joe Russo's Almost Dead made their debut at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado following a relocation from Red Rocks due to severe weather in the area. JRAD has shared official video footage of a pair of guest-assisted songs that made up the first encore of their show on April 29. Regular JRAD collaborator Stuart Bogie added saxophone for much of the night at 1st Bank Center, including the first of two encores that ended the evening.

