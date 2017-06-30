pews: June 29
All are welcome to a free 4th of July Celebration for the community from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at The Trails Greenbelt featuring a vintage baseball exhibition game, a petting zoo and pony rides, antique fire truck rides, face painting, activities and games for all ages. There will be popcorn, snow cones and more.
