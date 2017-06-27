Moose tranquilized at Broomfield mall safely released in South Park
The moose, which was tranquilized Monday after wandering around Broomfield's FlatItron Crossing mall for several hours, was safely released later that same day. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said the moose -- which is believed to be a male about 2 to 3 years old -- was taken to South Park, where he was safely released.
