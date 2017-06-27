Money allotted for Broomfield affordable housing study
In a recent presentation to Broomfield City Council, members of the Broomfield Housing Advisory Committee asked for - and were granted - money to complete a housing needs assessment. Members of the newly-formed committee began meeting in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|8 hr
|Dad
|1,143
|Witnesses: Hit & Run Driver Intentionally Ran D...
|Jun 26
|diddlydoo
|1
|Former NASCAR driver files wrongful arrest laws...
|Jun 25
|JSYK
|1
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Jun 14
|SRCPT
|64
|Louisville Music Thread
|May '17
|Ranger
|3
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC