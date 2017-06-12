Merrily Mazza: Lies to communities; t...

Merrily Mazza: Lies to communities; truth for investors

As the oil and gas industry drills closer to densely populated areas, it has to depend on a steady stream of lies to gain quiet surrender from local communities - communities forced, by state law, into risking residents' health and safety and the value of their homes. But the industry tells the truth to investors - people risking their money.

