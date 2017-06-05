Louisville to mull 220% pay bump for future City Council members
Louisville officials on Tuesday will vote on whether future mayors and City Council members should receive a massive pay raise in the coming years. The pay bump - one that drew skepticism from some officials last month when it was first proposed, including a flat-out rebuke from Mayor Bob Muckle - would essentially triple the salaries for members elected in November and after, according to the city charter.
