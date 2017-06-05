Full Show Audio: Joe Russo's Almost D...

Full Show Audio: Joe Russo's Almost Dead Shares Official Recording From Broomfield

21 hrs ago

While Grateful Dead tribute act Joe Russo's Almost Dead was scheduled to headline Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado on April 29, the weather had other ideas. The band moved the show indoors to 1st Bank Arena in Broomfield, Colorado due to the threat of bad weather and JRAD pulled out all the stops to make it up to fans.

Read more at JamBase.

