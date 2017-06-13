Former NASCAR driver files wrongful arrest lawsuit, alleges accuser was bribed with marijuana, cash
A NASCAR driver has filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams that also accuses a Broomfield man of allegedly bribing a girl with cash and marijuana to falsely accuse him of molestation. The civil lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver by attorney Brian DeBauche on behalf of Adam Hilton against Reams, several sheriff's investigators and Harold Joseph Bellm III, the father of his accuser.
