Former NASCAR driver files wrongful a...

Former NASCAR driver files wrongful arrest lawsuit, alleges accuser was bribed with marijuana, cash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

A NASCAR driver has filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams that also accuses a Broomfield man of allegedly bribing a girl with cash and marijuana to falsely accuse him of molestation. The civil lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver by attorney Brian DeBauche on behalf of Adam Hilton against Reams, several sheriff's investigators and Harold Joseph Bellm III, the father of his accuser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Louisville Music Thread May 22 Ranger 3
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Apr '17 Ben 63
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb '17 Juliette 516
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC