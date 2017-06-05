Fire crews on scene of controlled burn near Erie park
The ground cover fire near Erie's Coal Creek Park is a controlled burn on private property, Mountain View Fire Rescue spokeswoman Emma Douglas said. Fire crews responded to the fire that was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Cheesman Street, near Kattell Street.
