Extraction details plans for Broomfield pipeline routes, safety precautions
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. shared a map showing a potential pipeline route and updated Broomfield City Council on how it plans to keep those lines safe. City and County Manager Charles Ozaki began the discussion at Tuesday night's study session and asked council for questions and feedback on the topic.
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Jun 14
|SRCPT
|64
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Louisville Music Thread
|May '17
|Ranger
|3
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
