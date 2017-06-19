Effort is underway to change Broomfield charter
Petitioners have begun to collect signatures for a ballot item that would amend the Broomfield City and County charter, elevating the protection of public health and environment essentially to a condition that must be fulfilled before oil and gas drilling can be done. The measure was presented to the clerk and recorder's office earlier this month and approved for circulation June 8. Judy Kelly, who is involved in starting the petition, spoke before council Tuesday to explain why she thought this amendment would strengthen Broomfield's stance on oil and gas development and give elected officials another tool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Jun 14
|SRCPT
|64
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Louisville Music Thread
|May 22
|Ranger
|3
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC