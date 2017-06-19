Effort is underway to change Broomfie...

Effort is underway to change Broomfield charter

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Petitioners have begun to collect signatures for a ballot item that would amend the Broomfield City and County charter, elevating the protection of public health and environment essentially to a condition that must be fulfilled before oil and gas drilling can be done. The measure was presented to the clerk and recorder's office earlier this month and approved for circulation June 8. Judy Kelly, who is involved in starting the petition, spoke before council Tuesday to explain why she thought this amendment would strengthen Broomfield's stance on oil and gas development and give elected officials another tool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Jun 14 SRCPT 64
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Louisville Music Thread May 22 Ranger 3
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb '17 Juliette 516
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,915,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC