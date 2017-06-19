Effort is underway to change Broomfield charter

Petitioners have begun to collect signatures for a ballot item that would amend the Broomfield City and County charter, elevating the protection of public health and environment essentially to a condition that must be fulfilled before oil and gas drilling can be done. The measure was presented to the clerk and recorder's office earlier this month and approved for circulation June 8. Judy Kelly, who is involved in starting the petition, spoke before council Tuesday to explain why she thought this amendment would strengthen Broomfield's stance on oil and gas development and give elected officials another tool.

