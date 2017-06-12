Crestone Peak files spacing application for 44 wells in Broomfield

Crestone Peak Resources, a Denver-based company with offices in Denver and Firestone, filed spacing applications with the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission, Broomfield learned late Tuesday afternoon. City and County Manager Charles Ozaki and City and County Attorney Bill Tuthill notified Broomfield City Council at its meeting, but did not have many details on Crestone's plans, which involves three square miles of spacing.

