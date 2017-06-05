Colorado State Patrol: Frederick motorcycle rider crossed centerline near Lyons in fatal crash
The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified a man who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday - a day after a motorcycle crash near Lyons - as 77-year-old Dale Strickland, of Frederick. The coroner's office announced in a release that it has completed an autopsy and Strickland's cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Sun
|julia
|1,140
|Louisville Music Thread
|May 22
|Ranger
|3
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Ben
|63
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC