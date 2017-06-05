Colorado State Patrol: Frederick moto...

Colorado State Patrol: Frederick motorcycle rider crossed centerline near Lyons in fatal crash

The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified a man who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday - a day after a motorcycle crash near Lyons - as 77-year-old Dale Strickland, of Frederick. The coroner's office announced in a release that it has completed an autopsy and Strickland's cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

