Celebrate Knit in Public day at Broomfield Depot Museum

To celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day, the Broomfield Depot Museum is hosting a public knit-in from 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 10. The Depot is at 2201 West 10th Ave. All levels of knitters, crocheters, and embroiderers are invited to socialize and clank needles in the depot's waiting room or sit outside next to Shep the Turnpike Dog's grave, on the museum's deck, or under a small canopy in the park. Visitors are encouraged to bring and share their own projects.

