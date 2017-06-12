Broomfield Ward 5 candidate wants more inclusivity
Guyleen Castriotta, the latest person to file as a candidate for this November's city council election, thinks leadership needs to accurately reflect Broomfield. "We're under-represented in all areas of leadership," she said, "Nothing is going to change unless more women run and win."
