Broomfield police seek public's help in locating missing woman

Broomfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Friday night. A tweet by the Broomfield department identified the woman as Noreen Konieczny, 50, and describes her a 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.

