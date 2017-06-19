Broomfield police seek public's help in locating missing woman
Broomfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Friday night. A tweet by the Broomfield department identified the woman as Noreen Konieczny, 50, and describes her a 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NASCAR driver files wrongful arrest laws...
|15 hr
|JSYK
|1
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Jun 14
|SRCPT
|64
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Louisville Music Thread
|May '17
|Ranger
|3
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC