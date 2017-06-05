Broomfield police seek information on...

Broomfield police seek information on carjacking suspect

Yesterday

Broomfield police are searching for a man they say tried to car-jack a woman at a Broomfield apartment complex. Police described the suspect as 6'3" tall male, possibly Hispanic or Middle Eastern, with black hair, full bear and mustache.

