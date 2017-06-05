Broomfield police seek information on carjacking suspect
Broomfield police are searching for a man they say tried to car-jack a woman at a Broomfield apartment complex. Police described the suspect as 6'3" tall male, possibly Hispanic or Middle Eastern, with black hair, full bear and mustache.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville Music Thread
|May 22
|Ranger
|3
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May '17
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Ben
|63
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC