Broomfield council nixes move to save...

Broomfield council nixes move to save executive session tapes past 90 days

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

A request to keep recordings of Broomfield City Council executive sessions longer than what's currently done was struck down recently. Councilman Kevin Kreeger requested council consider adopting a retention policy to maintain the recordings for a longer period than the current policy, which is to destroy them after 90 days - a procedure allowed by state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Sun julia 1,140
Louisville Music Thread May 22 Ranger 3
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Apr '17 Ben 63
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb '17 Juliette 516
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC