Broomfield council nixes move to save executive session tapes past 90 days
A request to keep recordings of Broomfield City Council executive sessions longer than what's currently done was struck down recently. Councilman Kevin Kreeger requested council consider adopting a retention policy to maintain the recordings for a longer period than the current policy, which is to destroy them after 90 days - a procedure allowed by state law.
