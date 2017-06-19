Broomfield church, neighbors meet over plans for foster housing
Neighbors who came to a meeting to learn more about a proposed housing project at Lutheran Church of Hope left with some questions unanswered, but a promise they will be part of future discussions. Lutheran Church of Hope, 1305 W. 10th Ave., is donating land and collaborating with Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, a Denver nonprofit organization, to bring an apartment project to fruition by the end of next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Jun 14
|SRCPT
|64
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Louisville Music Thread
|May 22
|Ranger
|3
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC