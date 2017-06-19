Broomfield church, neighbors meet ove...

Broomfield church, neighbors meet over plans for foster housing

2017-06-19

Neighbors who came to a meeting to learn more about a proposed housing project at Lutheran Church of Hope left with some questions unanswered, but a promise they will be part of future discussions. Lutheran Church of Hope, 1305 W. 10th Ave., is donating land and collaborating with Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, a Denver nonprofit organization, to bring an apartment project to fruition by the end of next year.

