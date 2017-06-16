Briefcase - June 2017
Walmart's Neighborhood Market at 2972 Iris Ave. in Boulder is slated to close June 16. The 53,500 square-foot store was protested when it opened less than four years ago. No other closures are planned, and the 70 Boulder employees will have the option to transfer to a nearby store.
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Wed
|SRCPT
|64
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Louisville Music Thread
|May 22
|Ranger
|3
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
