Boulder Community Health to build new rehab hospital in Lafayette

Boulder Community Health, seeking to expand its rehabilitation services, will build a new 40-bed facility in Lafayette in partnership with the Albuquerque, NM rehab company Earnest Health. The new project, expected to cost more than $22 million, is designed to serve residents in Boulder County, as well as Broomfield, Westminster and Thornton.

