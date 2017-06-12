Body Found May Be Paris Wallace, Late...

Body Found May Be Paris Wallace, Latest Coloradan Seeking Forrest Fenn Treasure

Paris Wallace, a pastor from Grand Junction, is the second Coloradan in eighteen months to vanish while searching for a $2 million treasure allegedly hidden by Forrest Fenn, a former Santa Fe art gallery owner and author . And late yesterday, June 18, New Mexico State Police revealed that a thus-far-unidentified body was found between five and seven miles from where Wallace's car was discovered.

