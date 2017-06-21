Activists' bid to stop Rocky Flats co...

Activists' bid to stop Rocky Flats construction is premature, judge rules

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Ruling cites fact that construction of trails, visitor's center at former nuclear site-turned-wildlife refuge won't begin before 2018 Kri Gale, of Fort Collins, holds a sign while listening to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer speak during a Rocky Flats sharing session in February in Broomfield. Community activists trying to stop construction at Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge were premature in filing a temporary restraining order because the work they targeted won't begin until next year at the earliest, a federal judge said in a ruling this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Jun 14 SRCPT 64
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Louisville Music Thread May 22 Ranger 3
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb '17 Juliette 516
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC