Accuser claims CU tried to cover up allegations against Joe Tumpkin

The woman who accused a former University of Colorado football coach of domestic violence alleges the school was aware of the abuse and took significant measures to cover it up - including deleting a key email and ignoring her calls, according to a legal document filed with CU. The Broomfield Enterprise's sister publication, the Daily Camera, last week obtained from the university a notice of claim filed by the accuser's New York-based attorney, Peter R. Ginsberg.

