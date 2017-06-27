A moose on the loose in Colorado

A moose on the loose in Colorado

A moose caused a stir in Broomfield, Colorado Monday morning, wandering into the Flatirons Crossing mall area and settling down. Roads into the parking lot had to be closed before the moose was tranquilized.

