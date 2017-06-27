A moose on the loose in Colorado
A moose caused a stir in Broomfield, Colorado Monday morning, wandering into the Flatirons Crossing mall area and settling down. Roads into the parking lot had to be closed before the moose was tranquilized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|13 hr
|Dad
|1,143
|Witnesses: Hit & Run Driver Intentionally Ran D...
|Jun 26
|diddlydoo
|1
|Former NASCAR driver files wrongful arrest laws...
|Jun 25
|JSYK
|1
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Jun 14
|SRCPT
|64
|Louisville Music Thread
|May '17
|Ranger
|3
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC