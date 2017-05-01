Process for Broomfield recall set in motion
If a recall Councilman Greg Stokes moves forward, a decision that will be made by Monday, Broomfield has a plan for how it will handle the ensuing election. Broomfield City Council members discussed possible dates - July 11, July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1 - and decided on the earliest option if Broomfield's Election Office is able to manage the process by then.
