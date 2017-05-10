Political opposites come together at Broomfield luncheon
Several people gathered recently at Zaika Indian Cuisine for a friendly discussion of their differing political views. Although organizer Barbara Kelly suggested international political topics to the people who gathered for her second political lunch last weekend, most stayed with topics closer to home.
