Police: Man kills 4-year-old nephew w...

Police: Man kills 4-year-old nephew with ax after luring him into...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

Emanuel Doll, inset, is accused of killing his 4-year-old nephew with an ax April 27, 2017, in the basement of his Broomfield, Colorado, home. BROOMFIELD, Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louisville Music Thread 19 hr Ranger 3
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) May 7 Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Apr '17 Ben 63
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr '17 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar '17 Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar '17 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar '17 07 Mustang 3
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC