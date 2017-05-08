Overflow crowd expected at Broomfield council
Workers in March build homes in the Anthem subdivision near the spot of Extraction Oil Gas's proposed Sheridan pad, that could have up to 40 wells, It's unclear how many people will attend Broomfield's City Council meeting Tuesday night, where oil and gas will be on the agenda, but staff is preparing for a large crowd. The city and county manager's office said additional chairs will be moved into the lobby outside council chambers and in the basement of the George Di Ciero City and County Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC